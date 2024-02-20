Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allison Transmission worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 301,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,643. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

