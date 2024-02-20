Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,541 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,075,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

