WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.49

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 60191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 298,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 175,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

