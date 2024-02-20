Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.11

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $20.36. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 133,544 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

