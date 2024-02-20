Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.38. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 96,680 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $597.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

