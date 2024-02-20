ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 155,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

