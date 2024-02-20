ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 155,415 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
