Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $22.42

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $21.52. Toast shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 1,912,024 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Toast Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at $821,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

