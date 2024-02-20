White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,809.67

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,809.67, but opened at $1,730.89. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,730.89, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,562.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,532.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,657,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

