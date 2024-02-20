Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.87. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 623,187 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies
In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
