Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.87. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 623,187 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.