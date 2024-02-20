XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.01. XPeng shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 2,821,737 shares traded.

XPeng Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 8,035.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $21,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

