Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $10.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 4,468,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

