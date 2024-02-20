Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.66. Sasol shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 566,515 shares.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

