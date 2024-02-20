Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $37.13

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $38.14. Immunovant shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 49,729 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

