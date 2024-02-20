Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 36,556,141 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

