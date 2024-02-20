Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.13. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,136,404 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

