Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.83. Tuya shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 59,699 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. Equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,357,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

