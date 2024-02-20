Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.89. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1,315 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

