Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gracell Biotechnologies Put Options (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,143 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical volume of 2,262 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

GRCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 433,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

