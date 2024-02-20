Marqeta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,655 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the average daily volume of 2,250 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,493. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

