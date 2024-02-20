Investors Buy High Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 51,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 489% compared to the average daily volume of 8,674 call options.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 39.8 %

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 35,363,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,305. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

