Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $25,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. 74,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

