Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 184,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,469. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

