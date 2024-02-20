Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $148.57. 491,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $149.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

