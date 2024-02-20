Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.75. The company had a trading volume of 512,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

