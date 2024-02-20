Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. 92,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.