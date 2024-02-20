Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $38,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAD stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.71. 47,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.