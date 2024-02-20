Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 561,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

