Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 225,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,568. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

