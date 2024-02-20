Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,674. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.