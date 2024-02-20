Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 213.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,952 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $150.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

