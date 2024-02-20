Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

