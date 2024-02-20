Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

