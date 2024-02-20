Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 11,723 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.