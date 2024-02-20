Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 22nd

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of UL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 508,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

