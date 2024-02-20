Evercore ISI Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $590.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $505.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.64.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PH traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $516.68. 189,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,061. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average is $429.90. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $527.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,344,000 after acquiring an additional 87,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.