Jito (JTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75.30 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004228 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $251.07 million and $75.30 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.28357555 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $68,207,437.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

