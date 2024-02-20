Reviewing Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) and CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIIG Capital Partners II has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of CIIG Capital Partners II shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIIG Capital Partners II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -14.36% N/A -6.65% CIIG Capital Partners II N/A N/A -0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and CIIG Capital Partners II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inspirato and CIIG Capital Partners II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $345.02 million 0.08 -$24.06 million ($14.87) -0.29 CIIG Capital Partners II N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

CIIG Capital Partners II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and CIIG Capital Partners II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 CIIG Capital Partners II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 813.35%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than CIIG Capital Partners II.

Summary

CIIG Capital Partners II beats Inspirato on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

