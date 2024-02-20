Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $15.63 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $41,308.06 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00113778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00034666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006742 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.