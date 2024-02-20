Clive Rabie Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Stock

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) insider Clive Rabie sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,140,000.00 ($745,098.04).
Reckon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51.
About Reckon
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reckon
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.