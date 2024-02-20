Insider Buying: AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Buys 44,000 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Best acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$49,940.00 ($32,640.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.44.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Wealth Management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; financial advice and equity investments services; and a portfolio of banking and investment products, as well as corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds.

