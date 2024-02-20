Insider Buying: Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M) Insider Purchases 450,000 Shares of Stock

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (ASX:M2M – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Dixon acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($7,058.82).

Mt Malcolm Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mt Malcolm Mines Company Profile

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Malcolm project with 151 tenements covering an area of 274 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mt Malcolm Mines NL was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Perth, Australia.

