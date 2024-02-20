Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $165.51, but opened at $149.72. Enpro shares last traded at $151.65, with a volume of 52,085 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $40,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Enpro by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 204,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.