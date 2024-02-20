Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $76.33 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,006,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,388,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $76,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,245,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,261,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after purchasing an additional 871,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 25.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,242,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after buying an additional 1,861,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE GGB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 2,936,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.73.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.