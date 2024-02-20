Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 277,402 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

