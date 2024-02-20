Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,498 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. 1,630,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

