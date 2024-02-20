Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 415 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. 125,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

