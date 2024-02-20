PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,169,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.16. 2,199,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

