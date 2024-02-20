Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 348 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 4,195,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

