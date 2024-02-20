Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.76. 1,253,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

