Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 12,917 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NICE by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NICE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 149,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

